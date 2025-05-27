Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

