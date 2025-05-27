Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC trimmed its position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,479 shares during the period. Atour Lifestyle accounts for about 0.8% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Atour Lifestyle worth $20,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 411,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,489,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.2%

ATAT opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Atour Lifestyle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.