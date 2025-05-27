Cim LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

IJS opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.