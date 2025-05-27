PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,547 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $47,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.