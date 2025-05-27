American Investment Services Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after purchasing an additional 521,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,863 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

