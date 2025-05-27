iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

