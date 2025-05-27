Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 321 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.38.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of URI stock opened at $700.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.86 and a 200-day moving average of $704.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

