Cim LLC Acquires 5,554 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

