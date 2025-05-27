Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.