Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Invests $516,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,675,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,720,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,080,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XT opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $64.26.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

