Buska Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,551,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,877,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

