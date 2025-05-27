7,754 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.