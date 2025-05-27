4,537 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3%

XBI stock opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.