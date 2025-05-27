Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

