Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

