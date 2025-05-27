Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 35,317 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after purchasing an additional 850,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,178,000 after purchasing an additional 813,660 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 252,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

