4,000 Shares in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

