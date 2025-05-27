Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 1,933 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.