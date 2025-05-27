BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,132 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after buying an additional 535,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after buying an additional 256,230 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 283,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

