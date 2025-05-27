Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

