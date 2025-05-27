Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Sold by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $624,284,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,321,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,800,000 after acquiring an additional 358,936 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 426,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,023.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

