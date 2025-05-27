Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.0%

SN stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.78. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

