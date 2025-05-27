American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $390.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.