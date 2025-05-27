Buska Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $620.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

