Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 603,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. This represents a 18.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.