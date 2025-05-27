Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.98 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,004 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $36,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after purchasing an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 0.6%

CSX stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

