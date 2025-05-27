Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 611.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after buying an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.