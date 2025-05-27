Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 20 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $567.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.26. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

