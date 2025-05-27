Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
