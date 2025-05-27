Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

