Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.