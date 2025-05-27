Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Invests $276,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IYR opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

