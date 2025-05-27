Buska Wealth Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 0.5% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

BATS:UNOV opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

