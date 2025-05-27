Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.