Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 1,991 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

