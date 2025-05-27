Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

