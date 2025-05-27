GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

PECO stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

