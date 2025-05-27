Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $641.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 8.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 413.79%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

