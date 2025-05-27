Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

EWJV opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.