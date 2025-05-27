Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

