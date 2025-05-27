1,715 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $318.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.