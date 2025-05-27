Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAC

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.