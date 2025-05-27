Heck Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.
Enerpac Tool Group Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
