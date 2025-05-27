302 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

