LifeWealth Investments LLC Invests $214,000 in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TYA opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

