LM Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,945,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
Shares of ETHA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $31.18.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
