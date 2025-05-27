LM Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,945,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,700,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of ETHA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.