Capital A Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.0%

TYA stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

About Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.