Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

