444 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Capital A Wealth Management LLC

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Sysco by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after buying an additional 516,585 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,054,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6%

SYY opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

