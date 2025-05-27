Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 35% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 35% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 313,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average daily volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 35.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.