Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.22.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Workday Stock Price Implosion: An Automatic Buy for AI Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MercadoLibre Is Soaring—Should You Wait for a Better Entry?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Doubt the Market? 3 Stocks to Rideout Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.