Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

